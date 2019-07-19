Puppet show planned

MOUNT DESERT — The Milkweed Puppet Theater will stage a production of “What Did Grandma Turtle Ask the Sun?” on Monday, July 22, at 10:30 a.m. at the Northeast Harbor Library.

The Milkweed Puppet Theater is the work of Nancy Tyndall, who is a puppeteer, storyteller and Maine Master Naturalist.

She has performed throughout Maine for over 30 years, winning awards of laughter and hugs from thousands of children. Currently she lives with a bobtail cat named Clarabelle in Lincolnville, where she says the chickadees tell her stories.

“Join us for a program of original imaginative nature tales, told with puppets,” organizers said. “Bears and trees and chickadees tell us their own stories of life through four seasons in the forest.

“Did you ever wonder: What did Grandma Turtle ask the sun? Why does spider want more than flies? Who do the mosquitoes fear? And how did a bumblebee sweet-talk a dragon?”

All those questions will be answered when Tyndall spins her tales with puppets in hand and lots of help from the audience.

The show is free and open to the public. Contact 276-3333.