Publisher gives talk about literary giant Ruth Moore

BAR HARBOR—Join author and editor-in-chief of Islandport Press Dean Lunt as he discusses the life and works of Ruth Moore, including the upcoming anthology of her writing “Voices off the Ocean” that he is editing, and his book, “Hauling by Hand,” which recounts the history of Frenchboro. Both Moore and Lunt grew up in fishing villages on small Maine islands located off Mount Desert Island.

Moore was a literary giant of regional fiction during the mid-20th century, compared favorably to William Faulkner, John Steinbeck and Flannery O’Connor. Islandport Press has acquired the rights to her catalog, which includes 14 novels, and has begun redesigning and reissuing many of those books, some of which have been out of print for decades.

Moore’s highly regarded debut novel, “The Weir,” launched her writing career and established her as an important regional novelist. Her second book, “Spoonhandle,” which topped The New York Times bestseller list for 14 weeks, was made in the Hollywood movie, “Deep Waters.”

Lunt will also speak about his book “Hauling by Hand,” which features the history of Frenchboro, where Lunt grew up. Frenchboro, the only town on Long Island, is one of Maine’s most remote island outposts and one of only 14 Maine islands still supporting a year-round community.

Lunt was born in Frenchboro, a member of the eighth generation of Lunts who called the remote island home. He attended the island’s one-room school and Mount Desert Island High School before earning a dual degree from Syracuse University. Following graduation, he worked as an award-winning newspaper reporter for nearly 12 years, and later worked as a freelance writer, editor and project manager. Lunt founded Islandport Press in 2000 and has since edited or published more than 200 books. Lunt also founded Islandport Magazine in 2017 and has written two nonfiction books, “Hauling by Hand” and “Here for Generations.” His third and fourth books, “Voices off the Ocean” and “Speaking Maine,” are scheduled for release in early 2021.

This Zoom discussion will take place on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m., sponsored by the Jesup Memorial Library.

Copies of Moore’s and Lunt’s books can be purchased through co-sponsor Sherman’s Books in person, by calling (207) 288-4245 or online at shermans.com. Registration is required to receive

the link for the event. To register, fill out the form at jesuplibrary.org/events/lunt or email [email protected].