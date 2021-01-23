BAR HARBOR—The Jesup Memorial Library is hosting a virtual panel discussion with doctors from the MDI Hospital about the use of psychedelics in therapeutic settings on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. on Zoom.

Dr. Mark Kandutsch, Dr. Andres Abreu and Alexander Schin will give a brief history of how psychedelics have been used in the past, including their use in therapy. They will then discuss the resurgent interest in the use of psychedelics in today’s medical settings, and talk about microdosing, which is the practice of consuming very low, sub-hallucinogenic doses of a psychedelic substance, such as lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) or psilocybin-containing mushrooms.

Kandutsch is the director of the Cadillac Family Practice at MDI Hospital. He specializes in family medicine with intertest in orthopedic and sports medicine.

Abreu is the director of the MDI Behavior Health Center. He specializes in general psychiatry and his medical interests and expertise include psychiatry and psychotherapy. He also oversees the MDI Hospital-Penn Medicine psychiatry program, which brings residents from Penn Medicine to MDI Hospital each summer to practice on the Island under his guidance.

Schin is a medical school student from Tufts University School of Medicine. MDI Hospital offers the Tufts Maine Track Program where students work with MDI Hospital medical staff for nine months, following cases from beginning to end.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link to attend the program. Register at jesuplibrary.org/events/psychedelics or email [email protected].