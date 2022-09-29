Printmaker shares reflections in new exhibit 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Sherrie York is a printmaker and a compulsive wanderer of landscapes. In her linocuts, she strives to represent the interactions of living things, both as a moment in time and as a reflection of the wider experience of life on earth.

Her art is now on display in the Special Exhibits Gallery at the Wendell Gilley Museum in a series called “Moments & Reflections.” This fall, York will give a presentation at the museum and offer three classes in printmaking.

As a printmaker, she has pushed the linocut medium to be uncharacteristically realistic, treating the application of color as a watercolorist might, by glazing multiple layers of transparent inks. She is especially interested in strong rhythms and patterns between a subject and its environment and pays close attention to the shapes around an object as well as the object itself.

York will be at the Gilley on Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. to share insights, talk about her artistic process and share stories from her artist’s journey. Before her presentation, there will be a reception to celebrate her and her art beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Both the presentation and the reception are free and open to all, but registration is required. It will also be live cast. Indicate in-person or online attendance at registration.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, York will offer two three-hour classes to create one-color prints. Materials will be provided. Space is limited and participants must be at least 10 years old. Classes are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Cost is $35 per person for nonmembers and $28 for members. Registration is required.

York returns on Saturday, Nov. 5, to teach a full-day workshop to create multi-colored prints. This class is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., class size is limited and registration is required. Materials are provided. Participants must be at least 10 years old. The cost is $70 per person for nonmembers and $56 for members.

Sign up for all classes, the reception and the presentation (online or in person) at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events.

York’s linocuts have been chosen for national and international juried exhibitions, including multiples times for the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Museum’s Birds in Art and the Society of Animal Artists’ Art & the Animal. Her work is collected in numerous corporate, private and museum collections, including the Gilley’s. In 2019, a major exhibition of her work was hosted at the Museum of American Bird Art in Massachusetts.

York has been an invited artist on projects of the international Artists for Nature Foundation and has been artist-in-residence at Acadia National Park, the National Audubon Society and the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum. She is also an educator and naturalist.

If you have questions about the exhibit, the artist or the programs, email Director of Engagement Melinda Rice-Schoon at [email protected].