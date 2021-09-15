Preorders for MDI author’s new book swamp Sherman’s 

BAR HARBOR—The eighth book in the New York Times bestselling Green Rider fantasy series by Mount Desert Island resident Kristen Britain went on sale Tuesday, Sept. 14, and preorders of special signed copies of “Winterlight” overflowed the back room of Sherman’s bookstore.

Fans of the series have adopted Sherman’s and the Jesup Memorial Library as part of the Green Rider world, and often travel from around the world to visit both when a new Green Rider book comes out. Britain traditionally has a book launch event at the Jesup, but COVID-19 made an in-person event impossible this year. Instead, the author hosted a four-hour online book-signing event from her home on Sept. 10 and fans from around the world flooded Sherman’s with special orders. Britain signed every preordered book, many of which she personalized. Orders kept coming in and she ended up signing more on the tailgate of her car behind Sherman’s as the store staff worked around her.

“Winterlight” is the eighth book in the Green Rider world and the seventh in the current story arc featuring king’s messenger Karigan G’ladheon. The first book in the series was published in 1998. Before becoming a full-time novelist – and while writing the first few books in the series – Britain was a ranger with the National Park Service. Her last posting was at Acadia National Park, which inspired the setting of the Green Rider books. She lives in the woods of Mount Desert Island, with two cats and a West Highland White Terrier.