Poetry Express comes to the Jesup

BAR HARBOR – The Jesup will be hosting a Poetry Express hybrid event in collaboration with the Maine Humanities Council, the Maine State Library and Paradise Found LLC on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m.

Poetry Express is a collaborative poetry performance program that brings poetry and poets to a local community. Program participants select Maine poems with support from Maine State Library, learn to perform those poems in a workshop with a featured poet, and host a community poetry reading and conversation event for the public to come together and celebrate Maine poetry. The featured poet for this event is Claire Millikin.

Millikin is the author of eight books of poetry, including ”Television ”(Unicorn Press 2016) and ”Ransom Street“ (2Leaf Press 2019). Millikin’s books have thrice been named finalists for the Maine Literary Award in Poetry. As coeditor of the poetry anthology ”Enough! Poems of Resistance and Protest “(Littoral Books 2020), Millikin is a recipient of a 2021 Maine Literary Award in Anthology. Millikin’s newest books are ”Dolls” (2Leaf Press 2021) and ”Transitional Objects“ (Unicorn Press 2022), in addition to the forthcoming ”Elegiaca Americana” to be published by Littoral Books. With deep family roots in Georgia, Millikin lives in Owls Head.

This program will be held in person and on Zoom. Registration for in-person attendance is required to receive the Zoom link. To register, fill out the form at https://www.jesuplibrary.org/events/poetryexpress or email [email protected]