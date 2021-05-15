Plein air painters can apply for Audubon event 

BAR HARBOR—In place of Maine Audubon’s annual Nature of Craft Show, plein air painters are being invited to be inspired by nature at Audubon sanctuaries in September to create art outdoors and engage visitors in the artistic process.

Juried artists will paint at eight sanctuaries from Sept. 9-12 with an art auction Sept. 24-25.

Maine Audubon invites artists to apply now for the event, which is open to all full-time and part-time residents of Maine. Artwork in all mediums is allowed as long as materials can be used safely at a wildlife sanctuary. Artists working in watercolors and pastels must provide a mat. Maximum artwork size is 48-by-48 inches. No frames are permitted.

Participating artists will donate 50 percent, 75 percent or 100 percent of the art’s selling price to Maine Audubon. The proceeds fund the organization’s education, conservation and advocacy programs.

Jurors as of May 3 include Jane Bianco, curator at the Farnsworth Art Museum, and artist Scott Kelley.

Visit maineaudubon.org/visit for information about each of the eight sanctuaries, including directions, descriptions of the habitat, flora and fauna, and an aerial tour.

For details and to apply, visit maineaudubon.org/brushwithnature. The deadline to submit applications is Friday, May 28.