Plein air art show at Southwest Harbor Library 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — With the arrival of November and its promise of cold, blustery days ahead, this may be a good time to visit the Southwest Harbor Public Library, which has launched its autumn art show featuring plein air paintings.

Since most plein air artists set up their outdoor easels in good weather, the works feature all the lovely warm weather scenes we will be missing for the next six months or so.

A large bird, silhouetted against an aquamarine sky and cobalt sea, glides past an old buoy bell on a calm summer day on Monhegan in a small but mighty oil by Katherine Noble Church. Maggie Johnston’s bouquet of black-eyed Susans recalls the not-so-distant memory of my own autumn garden. Beverly Bono also brings back autumn delights with her delicate watercolor of changing foliage on the shore of Eagle Lake. Leigh Culver gives us a master class in watercolor art and a harbinger of winter beauty to come with her depiction of what seems be a snowy afternoon on the rocky Seawall shore. Then again, it could also be a low summer mist or an unfinished scene that lets us interpret the white spaces for ourselves.

It’s great to know that veteran watercolorist Marion Smith is still toting her watercolor kit up mountains and trails to give us such sweet vistas as her “MDI Mountains.” Margaret Beaulieu gives us a peaceful Zen moment in her oil “Tide Change” where two lobster boats lie at their moorings like a couple of contented cats basking in the sun.

Tiffany Laufer has abstracted her vision of Grant Park in Bar Harbor with lively swooshes and swirls of color, giving us the bare essence of sky, sea, pine and granite.

Count on Roxanne Scherer to take a bold approach to plein air artistry with several impressionistic pastels of Island scenes, while Liz Cutler uses an equally strong palette and sense of composition with her small oils.

Another standout is a work by Janet Elvidge in which delicate grasses, the sea and sky and distant shores are reduced to the most minimal suggestions in a striking black and white block print.

These and many other accomplished works of art will be on display at the library through November.