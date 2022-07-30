Pianist performs at Jesup Memorial Library Aug. 5

BAR HARBOR — Join pianist Deborah Fortier for a concert featuring pieces by Chopin, Schubert and Bach at Jesup Memorial Library Friday, Aug. 5, at 5:30 p.m.

Fortier is a graduate of the Oberlin Conservatory of Music and Villa Schifanoia Graduate School of Applied Arts in Florence, Italy. Fortier has composed several sets of piano works.

Fortier works closely with her husband, violinist and conductor Francis, on the Bar Harbor Music Festival, which was founded in 1967. The festival is dedicated to assisting young performers and composers by providing a showcase in which to perform in Bar Harbor.

In 2014, Fortier initiated the festival’s Young Audience Concert Series. As well as serving on the board of the festival, Fortier served on the board of the Leschetizky Association and initiated its Teacher’s Forum.

This event is free and open to the public but registration is required at www.jesuplibrary.org/events/fortier. Masks must be worn at all times during the event.