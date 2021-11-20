Photographer shares how to find peace in Acadia

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Photographer John K. Putnam will kick off the December exhibit at the Southwest Harbor Public Library with an online presentation called “Acadia: Finding Peace in an Overcrowded Park” on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m.

In his talk, Putnam will discuss how he is able to make images that show only the wild beauty of Acadia without letting the crowds get in the way and how his approach can be used by anyone to find solitude in Acadia.

Putnam is a full-time nature and landscape photographer living on Mount Desert Island. When he moved to Maine in 2015, he founded J.K. Putnam Photography. His work can be viewed online at www.jkputnamphotography.com or in person at his gallery on Main Street in Southwest Harbor.

Along with Putnam’s nature photographs, Jayne Dwyer’s sculpted jewelry, inspired by nature and coastal Maine, will be on display at the library in December.

Dwyer has been sculpting images in polymer clay for over 15 years. Her jewelry designs depict coastal scenes and one-of-a-kind, fun designs. The caning process, or millefiori, used to create her designs involves no painting. To see more of Dwyer’s creations, visit www.papermoonjewelry.com.

All photographs and jewelry will be available for sale and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the library.

To register for the Putnam talk or for more information about the exhibit and program, go online to https://swhplibrary.libcal.com/event/8525481 or call (207) 244-7065.