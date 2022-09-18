Photographer considers work to be collaborative process  

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Cheryle St. Onge is a fine art photographer whose work is deeply connected to the natural world, with a focus on the crossover of art and science; she explores photography’s ability to distill our sense of time and curiosity.

She joins the Wendell Gilley Museum online as the September People-Nature-Art presenter on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. People-Nature-Art is the Gilley’s signature monthly series that brings artists, writers, carvers and creative types of all kinds the museum to share how nature impacts their art and their approach to making it, and how their art affects their approach to the natural world.

St. Onge’s photographs are in many private and public collections, including the University of New Mexico Art Museum, the Houston Museum of Fine Arts, the Cassilhaus Collection and the Guggenheim Foundation. Her work has been widely exhibited, including at London’s National Portrait Gallery, Princeton University, Griffin Museum, University of Rhode Island, Massachusetts College of Art, Rick Wester Fine Arts and with the American Institute of Architects traveling exhibition.

St. Onge has received numerous awards and residences, among them a 2009 John Simon Guggenheim Fellowship, a Critical Mass Finalist Exhibition Award, Polaroid Materials Artist Support Grant and a Massachusetts Institute of Technology Graduate Fellowship.

She divides her time between Durham, N.H., and coastal Maine.

Register for this free online presentation at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events.