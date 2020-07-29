Pandemic art show 

NORTHEAST HARBOR—Smart Studio on Main Street is hosting a group art show August 3-14, featuring the work of over 20 artists that was created during this pandemic.

Some artists have painted serene landscapes or still lifes to quiet their minds; other artists have painted the virus itself. This mixed media show includes photography,sculpture and paint.

Many artists have lost their venues this summer and Smart Studio hopes to offer some relief through sales. The show will hang for two weeks and be rotated in the windows on Main Street so the art can be viewed from outside.

A reception is planned for Thursday, Aug. 6 from 5-7 p.m. outside the gallery. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.

The gallery is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by appointment. For more information call 276-5152.