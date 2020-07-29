Wednesday - Jul 29, 2020
Pandemic art show 

July 29, 2020 on Arts & living, Lifestyle

NORTHEAST HARBORSmart Studio on Main Street is hosting a group art show August 3-14, featuring the work of over 20 artists that was created during this pandemic.  

Some artists have painted serene landscapes or still lifes to quiet their mindsother artists have painted the virus itselfThis mixed media show includes photography,sculpture and paint.  

Many artists have lost their venues this summer and Smart Studio hopes to offer some relief through sales. The show will hang for two weeks and be rotated in the windows on Main Street so the art can be viewed from outside.  

A reception is planned for Thursday, Aug6 from 5-7 p.m. outside the gallery. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.  

The gallery is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by appointmentFor more information call 276-5152. 

 

