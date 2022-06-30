Paintings, photography on display at Jesup in July 

BAR HARBOR — Stop by the Jesup Memorial Library during the month of July to see the artwork of George Sanker and Katherine Noble Churchill on display in the Periodicals Room. The exhibit will feature close-up captures by wildlife photographer Sanker alongside Churchill’s paintings.

The artists also collaborate on some artwork as Sanker shares his photography with Churchill, who has painted from several of his bird compositions.

“Photography is important to my painting process for interpreting the posture and anatomy of the bird or animal, especially if they are to be captured correctly in action,” Churchill said.

Sanker’s photography has been featured in nature and wilderness publications including those of the National Geographic Society, National Audubon Society, Sierra Club, National Wildlife Federation, World Wildlife Fund and Nature Conservancy.

Churchill is an active member of the American Impressionist Society and the American Academy of Equine Art. She does both studio and plein air work while offering a specialty in equine commissions.

To view more of their work online, visit their websites at www.GeorgeSanker.com and www.KatherineNobleChurchill.com.