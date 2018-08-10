Paintbrush protest

A detail from a painting that will be included in an exhibit of protest art by local artists at the Smart Studio in Northeast Harbor Aug. 16-23. “This group show was born out of the angst of the times,” gallery owner Gail Smart said in a statement. “Many artists are finding it difficult to produce their joyful works and have found some peace by creating protest art. This show is their platform to speak their minds without saying a word.” A reception at the gallery is planned for Thursday, Aug. 16 from 5 – 7 p.m. Contact 276-5152.