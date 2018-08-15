Organ, song recitals set

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Quietside Festival of Chamber Music presents two performances this weekend. Organist Tom Sheehan will give a recital to benefit the West Side Food Pantry Friday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Southwest Harbor. A performance of art songs with soprano Ketti Muschler and pianist Christina Spurling is set for Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Somesville Union Meeting House.

Sheehan is the newly-appointed Associate University Organist and Choirmaster at the Memorial Church at Harvard University. Prior to this position, he served on the music staff of Saint Mark’s Church in Philadelphia, PA and Trinity Episcopal Church in Princeton, NJ. Tom is a graduate of the Curtis Institute of Music, where he received diplomas in organ and harpsichord, studying with Alan Morrison and Leon Schelhase.

He received both the Master of Music and Bachelor of Music degrees from Westminster Choir College in Princeton, NJ, as a student of Ken Cowan. He has also studied improvisation with Matthew Glandorf, Ford Lallerstedt, and Bruce Neswick.

Muschler is a versatile performer of classical vocal works in stage productions, concerts, and recordings. She has been featured in recent Boston productions of Gounod’s “Faust”, Argento’s “Postcard from Morocco”, and the lovingly-modified Puccini classic “La Bohème”, in which she made her ‘baritone’ role debut as Marcello.

She holds an MM in Voice Performance from the Longy School of Music and a BM in Music Education from Westminster Choir College.

Spurling earned the Master of Music degree in collaborative piano performance from the Longy School of Music of Bard College in Cambridge, MA where she was a presidential scholar. She is the founder of the Quietside Chamber Music Festival.