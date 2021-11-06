Open call to exhibitors 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library invites women from Mount Desert Island to exhibit an artifact, in process or as yet to be conceived, inspired by the National Women’s History Alliance 2022 theme “Women Providing Healing, Promoting Hope.”

Participants may use any media to create a work for the exhibit. Exhibit pieces sought are, but not limited to, collage, jewelry, literature, musical compositions, needlework, painting, photography, poetry, quilting, rug hooking, sculpture, sewing and weaving. The library committee also encourages COVID-safe group projects such as quilts, prayer shawls or shared stitchery pieces.

Registration opens Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, online at www.swhplibrary.org under Women’s History Information. Online registration is preferred, but in-person registration will be available at the library. Call ahead to set up an appointment.

Submission deadline will be Saturday, Feb. 12. Review the registration requirements for submitting work via high-resolution digital image.

Deliver items, ready for display, to the library from Feb. 22-25. Instructions on how to prepare an item for exhibit will be sent after registration. If an item is not ready to exhibit when it is dropped off, it will not be displayed.

The exhibit will open Tuesday, March 1, and will run until Thursday, March 31.

All works must be collected by the library’s closing time on March 31.

For more information, contact the library at (207) 244-7065, email [email protected] or visit https://swhplibrary.org/womens-history-month.