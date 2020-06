BAR HARBOR—ArtWaves is offering outdoor classes in a safe, open-air environment. Join them for fresh air fun under tents.

Mondays are ‘fleece’ days, Wednesdays feature ‘glass mosaic’ and Fridays are focused on producing prints.

Families and friends in each other’s quarantined circle can purchase a discounted table.

No experience is necessary. Visit artwavesmdi.org or call (20) 266-0010 for information.