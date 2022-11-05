Online workshop teaches how to encourage kids to read 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Island Readers & Writers will kick off its fall virtual programming with a workshop called “Using a Love of Story to Engage and Encourage Young Readers.” The workshop, led by Anica Mrose Rissi, runs from 3:30-4:40 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. Rissi will share how she encourages kids to find what excites them most as readers and follow that excitement into creating stories of their own. This interactive presentation will include tips and tricks for use in a classroom, library or homeschooling programs and time for a Q&A.

Rissi is the award-winning author of more than a dozen books for kids and teens, including the Anna, Banana series; “Nobody Knows But You,” “Hide and Don’t Seek: And Other Very Scary Stories” and “Love, Sophia on the Moon.” Her essays have been published by The Writer and the New York Times. She plays fiddle in and writes lyrics for the band Owen Lake and the Tragic Loves. Rissi grew up in Maine on Deer Isle and spent many years in New York City where she worked as an executive editor in children’s book publishing. She currently lives in rural New Jersey with her dog, Sweet Potato.

Register online at www.islandreadersandwriters.org/upcoming-events.

IRW is a nonprofit headquartered in Southwest Harbor with a mission to inspire a love of reading and learning in children living on Maine’s coastal islands and in rural Washington County.