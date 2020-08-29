Online poetry reading Sept. 2 

MOUNT DESERT — On Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 5:30 p.m., Susan King will give an online reading of her latest collection of poetry from her book “Moon Dance: Island Poems.”

King has taught writing at various institutions in Minnesota. She has been a poet in residence at the United Theological Seminary and at the Whittier Community School for the Arts.

Formerly a Presbyterian minister and psychotherapist, she leads retreats on creativity and spirituality. She also teaches privately and serves as mentor to many emerging poets.

Call the Northeast Harbor Library at 276-3333 or email [email protected] to register for the program link.