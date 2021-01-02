Online photo exhibit honors faces

CAMDEN — The Camden Public Library kicks off the new year with a virtual art show that honors the universal longing to see faces again. During the month of January, the library will exhibit an online show of portraits called “Uncovered” by Rockland-based photographer Anne Brown. In conjunction with the show, Brown will appear in a program via Zoom on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at 6 p.m., with a slideshow of her work and to discuss why she felt compelled to relocate from the Boston area to midcoast Maine in the middle of a pandemic.

“This collection of photographs was taken pre-COVID, during my travels around New England,” says Brown. “I’m drawn to ordinary people who exude authenticity. There are usually only a few moments to capture the true essence of someone before they become self-conscious in front of the camera. Most find it unsettling to be seen.” Brown’s collection of photographs documents people she has met from the tip of Cape Cod to the top of Maine. Visitors to the virtual show will also see some familiar faces she has photographed, including artist Eric Hopkins and food writer Sandy Oliver.

In addition to her love of photographing people, Brown enjoys spending time in nature and capturing rural landscapes and seascapes. As a photographer and videographer, she is mostly self-taught, but has attended numerous workshops in Massachusetts, Arizona and locally at Maine Media Workshops. Brown’s style leans heavily toward photojournalism. A broader collection of her work can be seen on her website annebrownphoto.com. Brown has offered to donate 20 percent of any sales from her website or photography commissions during the month of January to support the Camden Public Library.

Email [email protected] to request a Zoom link to attend the program. The online show can be viewed at librarycamden.org/event/anne-brown.