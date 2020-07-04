Online Native American festival 

BAR HARBOR—The Native American Festival and Basketmakers Market will be celebrating online to mark its 27th year. With COVID-19 restrictions in place, Digital NAF will allow viewers to safely connect with participating artists to learn about them and their work. It will take place on Saturday, July 11, from 2–4 p.m. through Zoom, live streaming to Facebook and YouTube.

A collaborative partnership between the Maine Indian Basketmakers Alliance and the Abbe Museum, the festival features handcrafted Wabanaki artwork that represents the beauty and culture of the Maliseet, Micmac, Passamaquoddy and Penobscot people in Maine and the Maritimes.

MIBA, as part of its mission to preserve and extend the art of basketmaking within the Wabanaki communities, is responsible for bringing in dozens of new, “next-generation” basketmakers and their families to the event over the years. Many of the basketmakers got their start at the festival over the 27 years it has been in Bar Harbor, and have watched it grow from a few artists to a festival that displays a wide array of Native art.