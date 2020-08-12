Online art auction launches Aug. 14 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Acadia Family Center (AFC) is holding its first art auction. Showcasing the work of local and national studio artists, the auction celebrates the effectiveness and importance of visual communication and expression. The auction launches on Friday, Aug. 14 at 8 a.m. and closes on Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. Registration is free; the auction link is charityauction.bid/acadia-family-center-2020-art-auction. At least 50 percent of all proceeds benefit Acadia Family Center programs.

Among the first to contribute a piece was the Ashley Bryan Center. “We are especially proud and flattered to have a contribution from the Ashely Bryan Center, which is a wonderful perceptual painting done from observation in his garden, “ said Nikolai Fox, AFC’s advancement coordinator. An artist himself, who focused on painting and drawing while studying at the College of the Atlantic, Fox is curating and producing the auction.

In addition to the Ashely Bryan painting, the auction showcases Mount Desert Island artists such as Ben Lincoln, Joanna Louge, Mary Barnes, Nancy Manter, Beth Lambert and more. The auction is also a rare opportunity to bid on the quilts of Philadelphia–based artist and musician, Eliza Hardy Jones. Her “Song Quilts” are currently on exhibit in the International Quilt Museum at the University of Nebraska. Philadelphia–based painter Stuart Shils has also contributed a small selection of plein air works from 1987 to 2003, including an Irish coastal painting from his personal studio archive.

The Acadia Family Center is a (501) (c) (3) nonprofit outpatient treatment center for individuals and families struggling with the disease of addiction and mental health disorders. Art therapy is an important part of AFC’s therapeutic offerings. The center is the only agency on Mount Desert Island licensed for the outpatient treatment of substance use disorders.