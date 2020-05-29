Online art auction benefits equine therapy  

BAR HARBOR — Local MDI artists participated in a pop-up plein air painting day on Thursday, May 14 to benefit Willowind Therapeutic Riding Center. The six Maine artists braved sunny spring weather and muddy fields to capture horses and stables on their easels. Artwork from the event, which is co-sponsored by ArtWaves, will be auctioned online to benefit the equine therapy organization.

The bidding will take place online via Ebay for Charity or a similar platform. The bidding will run for about three weeks from May 25 until the auction ends on June 15. Willowind and ArtWaves will deliver the paintings to the highest bidders by the end of June.

The artists are donating a percentage of their painting’s sale price to Willowind. Participating artists are Judy Taylor, Robert Pollien, Beverly Bono, Linda Rowell-Kelley, Liz Cutler and Katherine Noble Churchill.

For more info, contact Auria Mauras at [email protected].