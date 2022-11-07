“Oliver!” is promising for new drama team 

Directing a high school musical is a daunting task under any circumstances. But stepping into the shoes of a beloved, retiring director such as Frank Bachman, following two years of a raging pandemic we are not fully out of yet, would be enough to give the most seasoned theater pro reason to consider passing up the opportunity.

But Mount Desert Island High School’s first-time artistic director Annie Leonardi seems not to be aware of the “danger” she is in, as she puts the cast of this year’s fall musical “Oliver!” through its paces.

I arrived at a rehearsal last Thursday evening, just as young Oliver (Ly Dillon) is being welcomed into a life of crime by Fagin’s little band of cutpurses in the song “Consider Yourself at Home.”

The choreography by Tami Chessa is complicated, involving about 20 dancers and singers forming intricate patterns, lines, circles, kicks, reels and jigs, which Leonardi interrupts from time to time to add a suggestion or correction. This is one of the first rehearsals with the full orchestra so of course there are glitches, but it all goes amazingly well and it’s easy to imagine the rousing applause they’re going to get when they roll this out opening night this Friday.

Leonardi is pleased.

“That looked and sounded great!” she enthuses as the cast catches its breath. “Good job everyone!” She adds a few notes before they move on to the next number, “You’ve Got to Pick a Pocket or Two,” in which Oliver learns his new craft. This is in rougher shape, but the young director’s enthusiasm doesn’t appear to flag at all as she calls out various stage directions.

“Stay in character!”

“Find your light!”

“I need this group to come farther down stage,” she calls from her seat in the audience, occasionally leaping onto the stage to demonstrate a move.

“It’s OK if you miss your grab,” she tells one young thief-in-training, who has failed to score a handkerchief. “But own it. Give an ‘Oh, shoot!’ sort of expression and go back to your seat. Don’t try again.”

“Yes, yes, that’s good.”

“No, no, let’s try…” and so forth until the number starts to pull together.

This one is going to be a showstopper for Rex Demuro, who plays Fagin. The body language and creaky, wheedling voice he uses is so effective that even without his costume or stage makeup, what one sees is a nimble, bewhiskered old crook leaping and prowling about the stage rather than a cute kid in a T-shirt and jeans.

And really, who better than Leonardi to bring out the inner old crook, the yearning orphan, the murderous brute or kind bar wench in young talent like this?

If being in charge of a full-scale student production is new to Leonardi, as an MDI High School grad herself (2002) and having a master’s degree in opera singing from University of Southern Maine, commanding a stage is familiar territory for her, including several star turns she took on this very Higgins Demas stage.

Even as “hell week” approaches, Leonardi says she is still having a great time.

“Yes, I feel the pressure,” she confesses. “But I can’t imagine a better cast and crew to work with. They are amazing!”

Nor can I. The excellent DeMuro as Fagin, for starters, but Dillon [who uses the pronoun “they”] as Oliver not only looks like a cherubic orphan boy, but they can also sing and dance. In the number “I’d Do Anything for You, Dear,” in which Oliver starts to get the hang of being a gang member, Dillon dances through some new choreo smoothly and gracefully and sings in a tuneful and exuberant manner that convinces us they are a love-starved orphan boy who hopes his luck may just have taken a turn for the better.

Many a future Broadway star cut his acting chops in the character of Fagin’s head boy Dodger. I don’t know if Adam Lasquadro is Broadway bound, but let’s hope he has a few more years left on this stage, anyway.

Another character who has to be convincing for this show to work is Nancy, the aforementioned pub wench and girlfriend of the brutal Bill Sykes. Enter Mia Eason to rehearse her opening number “It’s a Fine Life,” in which she sings lustily about how, other than putting up with an occasional blackeye, she’s doing just dandy, thank you. Eason manages to imbue her singing with all the false bravado necessary to remind us not to forget our handkerchiefs.

A sample of Chris Dougherty’s costuming is also on view here in Nancy’s fetching wench outfit. Even more than Leonardi, Dougherty is following in the deep, deep footprints of a superstar. For some 30 years, Marilee Marchese has helped students discover the characters they are playing through the spectacular wardrobes she created. Fortunately, Dougherty worked with Marchese on several past projects and should hit the ground running – although hopefully not with her scissors.

The production is also going to have full orchestra under the baton of Music Director Christien Breau, who has recruited students from MDI and College of the Atlantic, and the Bar Harbor town band, making it a true community effort.

An increasingly common sight at these rehearsals is the odd headphone-wearing young man or woman staring intently into laptop computers or tablets. No longer relegated to hidden booths, these important techies are busy designing a variety of special sound and lighting effects this show will employ.

Leonardi smiles enigmatically when asked what some of these special effects might be, although earlier I did overhear some talk about smoke machines, videos and projections. All this along with Caroline Hirsch’s set design promises to make “Oliver!” a hit for this intrepid new drama team.

“Oliver!” will be performed Nov. 11, 12, 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 13 and 19 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students and they go on sale Nov. 8-10 from 4-7 p.m. at the high school and one hour before each performance.