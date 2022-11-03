November art exhibit features works by PAPA 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library’s November art exhibit will feature recent works by members of Plein Air Painters of Acadia. PAPA is a group of oil, acrylic, pastel and watercolor painters who gather at scenic spots on Mount Desert Island and Blue Hill Peninsula. Their goal is to share the love of painting outdoors and to offer encouragement to each other as they progress through the painting process.

Artists in the show include Margaret Beaulieu, Bev Bono, Katie Noble Churchill, Liz Cutler, Leigh Culver, Janet Elvidge, Jean E. Forbes, Maggie Johnston, Linda Rowell-Kelley, Tiffany Laufer, Roxane Scherer, Marion Smith and Vicky Smith.

The exhibit will be on view during library hours, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, call the library at (207) 244-7065, visit www.swhplibrary.org or email [email protected].