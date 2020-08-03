NHF receives humanities grant 

BUCKSPORT—Northeast Historic Film (NHF) received a $78,425 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities. The Humanities Endowment received more than 2,300 eligible applications from cultural organizations requesting more than $370 million in funding for projects between June and December of this year. Approximately 14 percent of the applicants were funded. The 317

grants will allow cultural organizations to retain staff to preserve and curate humanities collections, advance humanities research and maintain buildings and core operations.

NHF will use the funding to restore staff to its pre-COVID-19 level and work to expand its online services. “We have over 2,800 digitized videos, which we will be working to catalog and make available to the public, said Executive Director David Weiss. “We also plan to digitize our ‘Reference by Mail’ collection. It was kind of like Netflix before Netflix when we introduced it in the 1980s. But even Netflix switched to on-demand streaming about 10 years ago. I think it’s time we caught up.”

“Some of us will be working from home, at least part-time, but it will be great to be full-time again,” said NHF Cataloger Emma Prichard, “and new collections have been donated as fast as ever, whether we were here or not. It will be good to catch up!”