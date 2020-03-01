Newfoundland music to be featured at First Friday

MOUNT DESERT — The First Friday Coffeehouse at the Northeast Harbor Library returns on March 6. The evening will begin with an open mic session hosted by Blue Gene. All performing artists are welcome to sign in on the clip board for a turn at the mic. At 8 p.m. the featured program will begin.

This month’s featured artists are Ruth Grierson on the violin and Debbie Krysak on the ukulele, known as the Unique Duo, for their unusual pairing of instruments. They will play Golden Oldies, popular tunes of the 1930’s, 40’ and 50’s, classics of the swing period. They will also play some Newfoundland music.

The Newfoundland music is something Grierson has learned from hanging out in a pub in Rocky Harbor where the guitarist and singer David Shears performs. Grierson may be in her 90’s, but it doesn’t stop her from going to Newfoundland with her daughter as often as she can. She said, “Newfoundland music is special, and will also touch the hearts of Mainers as well.”

The Unique Duo met at the Common Ground Band in Southwest Harbor. They play regularly at the Catholic Church in Manset, and every third Thursday at the Common Good lunch in Southwest Harbor. They also play for the Southwest Harbor Library teas.

Contact 276-3333.