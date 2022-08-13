New England writers talk food 

NORTHEAST HARBOR — Food can evoke strong memories and emotions.

Authors Roxana Robinson, Annaliese Jakimides and Kimberly Ridley will read their contributions to the anthology “Breaking Bread: Essays from New England on Food, Hunger, and Family” at the Northeast Harbor Library on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 5:30 p.m. Lynn Boulger, executive director of the Authors Guild Foundation, will moderate.

All three writers have long-time connections to Downeast Maine. Each of their contributions to the anthology explores complex personal and family connections to food.

Robinson has written 10 books, including the biography “Georgia O’Keefe: A Life” and her most recent novel, “Dawson’s Fall.” She is a Guggenheim and National Endowment for the Arts fellow. A former president of the Authors Guild, she teaches at Hunter College in New York.

Jakimides is a writer and mixed media artist who grew up in inner-city Boston. She raised a family on 40-plus acres on a dirt road in northern Maine, growing almost all the family’s food and pumping water by hand. Cited in national competitions, her poetry and prose have been published in many journals, anthologies and magazines.

Ridley is a science writer, essayist, contributing editor to Down East Magazine and author of nonfiction nature books for children, including “The Secret Pool.” Her new book for adults is “Wild Design: Nature’s Architects.”

Copies of the anthology will be available for purchase and signing. Profits from the collection, which was edited by Debra Spark and Deborah Joy Corey, will benefit Blue Angel, a nonprofit combating food insecurity by delivering healthy food from local farmers to those in need.

This free event will be held in person at the library and a virtual attendance option is available. Registration is required at www.nehlibrary.org or call the library at (207) 276-3333.