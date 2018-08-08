Navicky, Stover to give book talk

TREMONT — Authors Jefferson Navicky and Candice Stover will be at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library on Thursday August 16 at 6pm to read, sign, and answer questions about their books.

Navicky’s most recent book is a short story collection called. “The Paper Coast.” Other books include “The Book of Transparencies,” “Uses of a Library” and “Map of the Second Person.”

He is the archivist for the Maine Women Writers Collection, and teaches English at Southern Maine Community College. He lives in Freeport.

Stover is a Maine native who lives in Somesville and is currently an adjunct faculty member at the College of the Atlantic. She previously taught at Antioch University, the Seattle Academy of the Arts and Sciences, the University of New Hampshire, and Phillips Exeter Academy.

Her poems have been published in The Beloit Poetry Journal, Hope magazine, the Puckerbush Review, and The Christian Science Monitor, among others. Her work has appeared in anthologies including “The Other Side of Sorrow: Poets Speak Out About Conflict, War, and Peace” (2006) and “Sailing Maine” (2007).

Stover has worked as a reporter for the Boston Globe, has travelled extensively and taught in New Zealand and China. She also designs writing workshops.

The Bass Harbor Memorial Library is located at 89 Bernard Rd in Bernard. Contact 244-3798 or visit www.bassharborlibrary.com.