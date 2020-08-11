National Poets’ Day festival held Aug. 21 

ORLAND— On Aug. 21, National Poets’ Day, opening ceremonies will be held for the Oranbega Retreat Center, a retreat house for writers, painters, playwrights, musicians and poets. The COVID-19 pandemic has made it necessary to celebrate part of this event virtually. A poetry festival via Zoom will take place from 7-9 p.m., Friday, Aug. 21.

Former Maine Poet Laureate Wesley McNair will headline the Zoom festival. Before this virtual event, an outdoor opening ceremony for the center will include live music, a bring-your-own picnic and an open mic for local poetry enthusiasts, beginning at 4 p.m. The in-person outdoors event will be conducted in accordance with all directives issued by the Maine CDC and the Governor.

McNair will read excerpts from his latest published volume, “Dwellers in the House of the Lord.” He will be joined by Maine poet and folklorist Margaret Yocum, and by Chilean-American poet Felix Acun, who will read in Spanish and English. Each will present their poems via Zoom between 7-9 p.m. There will be time for participants to speak with the poets about their writing and to discuss the readings. To register for this portion of the event, or to get directions to 36 Naramissic Drive, visit oranbegacenter.com or email [email protected] Up to 100 people may attend the festival by Zoom. Those interested should register early.

The number of attendees at the outdoors ceremony at 4 p.m. will be limited to 35, and all must be masked and observe social distancing. A record of attendance will be kept. Light refreshments and cold drinks will be provided. Access to the interior space of the center will be limited to board members and residents.