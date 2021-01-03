Music program for little ones to move to 

ELLSWORTH — Blue Hill educator Deborah Reinke once again will offer early childhood music and movement classes free online starting Jan. 26 through Ellsworth Community Music Institute (ECMI). Space is limited and pre–registration is required by Jan. 15 at ellsworthcommunitymusic.org.

Tuesday classes will begin Jan. 26 and will run through March 2. Classes will be taught online via Zoom in two time slots, 9 to 9:40 a.m. for ages 4 to 5 and 10:30 to 11 a.m. for ages 0-3. Children (and parents) will be encouraged to listen, chant and respond to age-appropriate songs that promote language skills and stimulate brain development. Along with the music, Reinke uses scarves, musical instruments, and other items to engage the participants. Parents/caregivers are required to stay online during the class and encouraged to participate. Class registration includes a prop kit.

This early childhood music program is based on the philosophy created by Edwin E. Gordon (author of “Music Learning Theory for Newborn and Young Children”). Reinke trained with Gordon at Temple University and has been teaching early childhood music for more than 25 years.

Born in Rumford, Reinke earned a bachelor’s degree in music education from the Crane School of Music in Potsdam, N.Y. Her interests in music learning theory eventually led her to study with its creator, Edwin Gordon, and she received a master’s in music under his tutelage at Temple University. While at Temple, she was trained in early childhood music education and has taught classes to preschool children in many venues during the last 22 years.

Reinke also helps direct George Stevens Academy’s fall musicals and sings regularly in her church choir and with the Bagaduce Chorale. She is an ECMI faculty member and co-led the popular ECMI Children’s Chorus.

For more information, call 664-9258, email [email protected] or visit ellsworthcommunitymusic.org.