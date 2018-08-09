Music from Shakespeare performances

SOUTHWEST HARBOR –— Original music written by the Barn Arts Collective for “Shakespeare By the Sea” will be performed at the Southwest Harbor Public Library Thursday, Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m..

In collaboration with Acadia Community Theater, the Barn Arts Collective composers Andrew Simon and Brittany Parker will share the original music they wrote for adaptations of Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” and “Twelfth Night.”

This event is part of the library’s Family Concert Series on Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in July and August.

The Barn Arts Collective is an arts organization based in Bass Harbor that hosts artists-in-residence each summer, and produces events and programs that lead to community engagement, enrichment, and collaboration. Acadia Community Theater seeks to enrich the lives of individuals, families and the community by encouraging growth and expression in theater arts and by providing live performances on and around Mount Desert Island.

Contact the library at 244-7065.