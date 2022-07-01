Music festival’s third week includes live opera performance  

BAR HARBOR — The third week of The Bar Harbor Music Festival features performances at the newly renovated and air-conditioned historic 1932 Criterion Theatre at 35 Cottage St. and St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church at 41 Mount Desert St.

On Friday, July 8, at 7:30 p.m., organist Daniel Pyle will perform at St. Saviour’s as the headliner for the 38th Annual New Composers Concert, where young composers are paired in mentorships with veteran performers to create a world premiere. Playing the Visser-Rowland (Opus 6) organ and instruments invented and built by musician Skip La Plante, musicians will put on a program that includes world premieres by Anna-Louise Walton and La Plante, music by African-American composers David Hurd and Valerie Coleman, and the Rhapsody for Flute and Organ by John Weaver with Allison Kiger. This concert is made possible in part by a grant from the Alice M. Ditson Fund of Columbia University.

On Sunday, July 10, at 7:30 p.m., vocalists Celine Mogielnicki and Isaac Bray sing “Golden Songs from the Golden Era,” with music by Rodgers and Hammerstein with pianist Cara Chowning. As a special event, next door to the Criterion, the Fogtown Brewery chef is offering a pre-concert buffet dinner for $45. Seating starts at 5:30 p.m. and dinner tickets are available for purchase from the Bar Harbor Music Festival.

The free Young Audience Concert at the Criterion Theatre takes place at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 11. Deborah Fortier and Antonio Galera perform the classic “Peter and the Wolf” story with music by Sergei Prokofiev. All Young Audience Concerts are made possible in part by grants from the Onion Foundation, the Margaret E. Burnham Charitable Trust and the Maine Arts Commission.

Hailing from Spain, pianist Galera performs a piano recital of all Spanish composers at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12. Composers include Albeniz, Ascensio, de Falla, Benimeli, Coli and Ginastera. Galera will also perform this program at Birch Bay Retirement Community on Monday, July 11, at 2:30 p.m. as part of the festival’s outreach programs.

At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 15, Puccini’s “La Boheme” will be performed live on stage at the Criterion Theatre. The festival is proud to offer the only summer opportunity for live, professional opera north of Portland. Performers include Chloe Olivia Moore as Mimi, Celine Mogielnicki as Musetta, Derrek Stark as Rodolfo, Isaac Bray as Marcello, John Allen Nelson as Schaunard and Brandon Morales as Colline. They will be accompanied by Chowning. Joseph De Sota will be the stage director.

Tickets are $30, $15 for students. Pops, Jazz and Gala tickets are $45. Opera tickets are $35, $50 and $80. Pre-concert dinner tickets are $45. All tickets entitle the purchaser to a reserved seat. A season subscription for $350 saves 20 percent off the single reserved ticket price for the best seats, as well as entrée to rehearsals and lectures and demonstrations.

For tickets and information, go online to www.barharbormusicfestival.org or contact Bar Harbor Music Festival, The Rodick Building, 59 Cottage St., Bar

Harbor, ME 04609, (207) 288-5744, email [email protected].