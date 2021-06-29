Music festival’s second week schedule of events 

BAR HARBOR — The historic 1932 Criterion Theatre, 35 Cottage Street in Bar Harbor, will be the setting for the Bar Harbor Music Festival’s second week of music.

On Friday, July 2, at 8 p.m., Christopher Johnson will perform works by Beethoven, Alkan and Chopin. The program will open with Beethoven’s Sonata in D Major, Op. 28 Pastorale. The second half will comprise the complete Etudes Op. 25 by Chopin.

On Saturday, July 3, at 11 a.m., flutist Allison Kiger and MDI-native harpist Phoebe Durand will present a Young Audience Concert at the Jesup Memorial Library outdoor tent. This concert will include instrument demonstrations and music by Afro-Caribbean composer Joseph Boulogne, Japanese composer Tamezō Narita and French-Canadian composer Alain Lefevre.

On Tuesday, July 6, at 8 p.m., Kiger presents “French Charm and Jazz: A Program of Community and Diversity” at the Criterion Theatre. Joining Kiger are Christopher Johnson, piano, Durand, harp, Jameson Platte, cello, and Lynette Woods, drums. This program includes women and African French composers and reveals the charm, energy and “jazz” of French music through the ages. Next is the Sonata for Flute and Harp by Joseph Boulogne, a composer of Caribbean descent and a contemporary of Mozart. Ending the first half is the romantic trio for Flute, Cello and Piano by Louise Farrenc.

On Wednesday, July 7, at 5:30 p.m., the Bar Harbor Music Festival New Composers Program presents an online Forum: “Cosmic Music – the dissolution of cultural and national boundaries,” moderated by Jessie Kevin Cox, with a prestigious panel of international guests Skip La Plante, Dr. Alfred Lerdahl, Du Yun, Charles Uxor and Andile Khumalo. The forum will be presented on the Festival’s Facebook page and Zoom login information will be available on the Festival website, www.barharbormusicfestival.org.

As a companion to the online forum, La Plante will perform a New Composers Concert including a world premiere by Jessie Cox, as well as his own compositions on Friday, July 9, at 8 p.m. at the Criterion Theatre.

Tickets are $30 ($15 for students). Pops, Jazz and Gala tickets are $45. Opera tickets are $35, $50 and $80. All tickets entitle the purchaser to a reserved seat.

For tickets and information, visit www.barharbormusicfestival.org, call (207) 288-5744 or email [email protected].