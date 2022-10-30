Museum hosts former poet laureate for online program 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Wendell Gilley Museum will welcome former Maine Poet Laureate Stuart Kestenbaum as its November People-Nature-Art guest at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, for an online-only program.

Kestenbaum is the author of six collections of poems; a book of brief essays on craft and community called “The View from Here;” and he compiled and edited “Visualizing Nature,” a set of personal essays on nature, ecology, sustainability, climate change and philosophy by a wide range of contributors.

Kestenbaum has written and spoken widely on craft making and creativity, and his poems and writing have appeared in small press publications and magazines. He served as Maine’s poet laureate from 2016-2021 and hosted “Poems from Here” on Maine Public Radio.

Kestenbaum was the director of the Haystack Mountain School of Crafts in Deer Isle for over 25 years and was elected an honorary fellow of the American Craft Council in 2006. More recently, working with the Libra Foundation, he has designed and implemented a residency program for artists and writers called Monson Arts.

This program is free and open to all. Sign up at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org.

People-Nature-Art is a monthly program from the Gilley that explores the connections between art and nature.