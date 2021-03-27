MSMF celebrates 78th season 

HANCOCK —The Monteux School and Music Festival (MSMF) understands the important role music plays in daily life. In keeping with Maine CDC guidelines and the specific public health recommendations, the Monteux School has announced its plans for three guest conductors for its 78th season. All three are alumni of the Monteux School and Music Festival.

Following eight years as music director, Ludovic Morlot is now conductor emeritus of the Seattle Symphony. Under Ludovic’s baton, 19 recordings have been released under the Seattle Symphony Media label, which was launched in 2014. Since 2019, Ludovic has been an associate artist of the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra. Ludovic is also artistic director and a founding member of the National Youth Orchestra of China. In the 2020-21 season, Ludovic makes his debut with Orchestre de Paris, San Francisco Symphony, Barcelona Symphony and the Royal Scottish National Orchestras, and makes return visits to the Bergen Philharmonic, City of Birmingham Symphony, Iceland Symphony and the West Australian Symphony Orchestras.

The 2020-21 season marks Neal Gittleman’s 26th year as conductor of the Dayton Philharmonic. During his tenure, the DPO has received nine ASCAP awards for adventurous programming, the prestigious Governor’s Award for the Arts, and the DPAA now joins four other U.S. orchestras as a recipient of a Music Alive grant from NewMusicUSA. Before coming to Dayton, Gittleman was assistant conductor of the Oregon Symphony, associate conductor of the Syracuse Symphony and music director of the Marion (IN) Philharmonic. He also served 10 seasons with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.

David Alexander Rahbee is currently senior artist in residence at the University of Washington School of Music in Seattle, where he is director of orchestral activities and chair of orchestral conducting. He has placed among winners for five consecutive years for the American Prize Vytautas Marijosius Memorial Award for Orchestral Programming, recognizing his programming with the University of Washington Symphony Orchestra and its affiliated ensembles for every season since he joined the faculty. The UWSO has also been a finalist in the category of orchestral performance in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Monteux’s 78th season will open with a Festival Orchestra concert at Forest Studio in Hancock, where social distancing can be followed.

Concert dates:

Monteux Festival Orchestra will perform Sundays at 5 p.m., June 20 and 27, and July 4, 11, 18 and 25. There will be a youth concert on Thursday, July 8, at 10:30 a.m.

Mainely Chamber Music Concerts will perform on Thursdays at 5 p.m., June 24, and July 1, 8, 15 and 22.

More information about MSMF, its concerts and events can be found at www.monteuxmusic.org.