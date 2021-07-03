Minter delivers first annual Ashley Bryan lecture July 13

BAR HARBOR — Join artist Daniel Minter for the first annual Ashley Bryan Honorary Lecture on Tuesday, July 13 (Bryan’s birthday), at 7 p.m., hosted by the Jesup Memorial Library.

The Jesup is establishing this annual lecture celebrating the life and ideals of Ashley Bryan.

Bryan, who is from Islesford, is a noted printmaker, author, puppet maker, painter, storyteller, illustrator and maker of profound art from sea glass and other found materials. He has devoted his life to bringing people together through art. Each year for a midsummer presentation, the Jesup will invite a distinguished artist or critic of color whose work reflects similarly deep interest in racial equity to discuss that work with the Downeast Maine community.

Minter, an adjunct professor at Maine College of Art, is known for his work in the mediums of painting and assemblage. His overall body of work often deals with themes of displacement and diaspora, ordinary/extraordinary Blackness; spirituality in the Afro-Atlantic world; and the (re)creation of meanings of home. Many of the ﬁgures in Minter’s art are those of ordinary Black life, especially of the mid-20th century rural South.

Minter’s work has been featured in numerous institutions and galleries, including the Portland Museum of Art, Seattle Art Museum, The Charles H. Wright Museum, Tacoma Art Museum, Bates College, University of Southern Maine, Center for Maine Contemporary Art, The David C. Driskell Center and the Northwest African American Art Museum.

Minter has illustrated over a dozen children’s books, including “Going Down Home with Daddy,” which was a 2020 Caldecott Honor Book. He was also commissioned in both 2004 and 2011 to create Kwanzaa stamps for the U.S. Postal Service.

As founding director of Maine Freedom Trails, Minter has helped highlight the history of the Underground Railroad and the abolitionist movement in New England. For the past 15 years, he has raised awareness of the forced removal in 1912 of an interracial community on Maine’s Malaga Island. In 2019, he co-founded Indigo Arts Alliance, a nonprofit dedicated to cultivating the artistic development of people of African descent.

Minter is a graduate of the Art Institute of Atlanta and holds an honorary doctorate from The Maine College of Art.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link for this event. To register, fill out the form at jesuplibrary.org/events/minter or email [email protected].