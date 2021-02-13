Midwinter online art show and Zoom series 

ELLSWORTH ─ Courthouse Gallery Fine Art is presenting a midwinter online show, New Beginnings, highlighting new work by 12 artists. The show is a precursor to the gallery’s upcoming summer exhibitions and can be viewed at courthousegallery.com/exhibition/5624/.

In conjunction with New Beginnings, the gallery will host a series of Zoom talks. Each talk will consist of a panel of four participating artists. The artists will talk about how the seclusion and turmoil from the past year has impacted their studio practice and inspired new directions in their work. You can register for the Zoom series at courthousegallery.com or by calling the gallery at (207) 266-5199.

Zoom series schedule:

∙ Rosie Moore, Stephen Porter, Christina Thwaites and Philip Frey, Feb. 13, 4-5 p.m.

∙ Linda Packard, Jeffery Becton, Lisa Tyson Ennis and Tom Curry, Feb. 20, 4-5 p.m.

∙ William Irvine, Matt Barter, Ragna Bruno and Philip Barter, Feb. 27, 4-5 p.m.

Courthouse Gallery is located at 6 Court Street in Ellsworth. Winter hours are by chance or appointment. For more information, call 667-6611 or visit courthousegallery.com.