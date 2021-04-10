Midday concert with pianist John Blacklow 

ELLSWORTH— Ellsworth Community Music Institute (ECMI) continues its series of Virtual Midday Concerts at 1 p.m. on April 12. The concert will be performed by pianist John Blacklow, who currently serves as professor of piano at the University of Notre Dame, and will feature works by Chopin and Rachmaninoff.

The public may access the pre-recorded concert via Facebook, ECMI’s website or email link. This concert continues a series of virtual concerts sponsored by Ellsworth Community Music Institute (ECMI) with funding from the Onion Foundation. Admission is free to the public and each concert is recorded especially for ECMI’s audience.

For more information, call (207) 664-9258 or email [email protected].