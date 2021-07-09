MDIHS alumni represent at Acadia Rep 

MOUNT DESERT — Veterans of Mount Desert Island High School’s theater program figure heavily in the Acadia Rep’s 2021 Season.

Actors Mary Paola (Class of 2017) and Desmond Reifsnyder (Class of 2018), both of whom have attended university theater training programs since treading the boards at MDIHS, are heavily involved in this season at the Rep. Lorelei Wehrfritz (Class of 2014) is a central part of the technical crew and Rawl Blackett (Class of 2020) is working the box office as well as in costuming and as a technical journeyperson. Jacob Sanner (Class of 2017), who just graduated with a degree in theatrical sound design from Ithaca College, is helping load in the set for the first show. And then there’s Grey Burkart, the high school’s tech director, who dropped off some gear the other day.

“One of the greatest gifts of operating this theatre,” said Andrew Mayer, producing director for ART, “has been helping to nurture and develop young talent from the MDIHS program, both onstage and backstage. The high school’s theatre program is remarkably robust in the training opportunities it offers its young actors and technicians, and having the chance to bring some of them back after they’ve gone on to BFA professional training programs gives us a lot of professional joy and satisfaction. And I think it will do the same for audiences this summer!”

This season starts off with “Lifespan of a Fact,” which runs through July 25, Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8:15 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.