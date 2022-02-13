MDI student artists win awards in prestigious competition

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School art students Hayden Braun and Charlotte Partin have been recognized for their creativity by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers.

Every year, the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, a nonprofit based in New York, holds The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards competition where students get the opportunity to be recognized and even become published authors or awarded scholarships for their work.

In 2021, nearly 230,000 entries in 28 different categories were submitted by students throughout the U.S.

Braun and Partin were told about the competition at the beginning of the school year by art teacher Charlie Johnson and the students decided to submit artwork from their college portfolios.

“I wasn’t really thinking about the competition too much. The deadline just kind of snuck up on me so I submitted two pieces that I thought were good,” said Braun. Two of his pieces won a Silver Key award in the competition’s Digital Art category. His winning digital drawings, “Enraged Man and Little Boy” and “Roses Riddled with Rats,” were created on his iPad with an app called Procreate.

Partin came away from the competition with two Gold Key awards (the highest rating), one for an acrylic self-portrait called “Bleeding Façade” and the other for a digital comic titled “Enmeshment,” and two honorable mentions.

Braun and Partin were told about their awards by email. They could also be eligible for scholarships up to $10,000.

For more information about the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, visit www.artandwriting.org/awards.