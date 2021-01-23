MDI resident pens book about family togetherness

MOUNT DESERT — Family togetherness has become a buzz word since coronavirus and quarantine first entered our vocabulary almost a year ago, but it was a way of life for traveler and author Celeste Orr and her family long before then.

In the summer of 2013, the Orrs bought their first RV and decided to travel full-time as a way to spend more time together as a family. Having always been a writer in her spare time, Orr started blogging about the family’s travels, but as she met so many other families with a passion for building deep relationships with their kids, she decided there was a bigger story to tell – one about family togetherness. She created an online platform for parents called Togetherness Redefined and started sharing weekly togetherness tips, a body of work that turned into her first book and continues to serve parents all over the world.

The family first came to Mount Desert Island in the summer of 2015 in response to a job advertisement for summer employment at Mount Desert Campground. They quickly fell in love with Acadia National Park and the people they met while camping on the island. Five years later, they had visited 49 out of 50 U.S. states, spent five out of six summers on MDI and knew this was where they wanted to settle down. In the summer of 2020, Orr published her first book, “Togetherness Redefined: Finding a Different Kind of Family Togetherness” and the family bought a home in Mount Desert.

The book contains 52 togetherness tips for families who want more adventure, bigger dreams, and deeper relationships with the people they love. Since it was published just a few months after the pandemic started, readers have been reporting how much it’s helped them make the most of their extra family time and how the togetherness tips continue to inspire them to get outdoors and explore with their kids.

The book is available for purchase at Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop or online at togethernessredefined.com or Amazon. Weekly togetherness tips are available to families for free on the website’s email group.

For more information and to download a free chapter of the book, visit togethernessredefined.com/book.