MDI Photo Club holds annual exhibit 

NORTHEAST HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island Photo Club Annual Exhibit opens Tuesday, June 1, in the Mellon Room of the Northeast Harbor Library. The exhibit remains open to the public through Wednesday, June 30.

The exhibit includes images from local photographers, with subjects ranging from landscape, wildlife and nature to travel and abstracts.

The MDI Photo Club is a group of local photographers who meet monthly, hear presentations on various photographic topics, go on photographic outings and learn from each other how to improve their skills. More information about the club can be found online at www.mdiphotoclub.org.

For more information, contact Kate Young of the Northeast Harbor Library at 276-3333. Visit the library’s website (www.nehlibrary.org) for the most up–to–date COVID-19 safety requirements.