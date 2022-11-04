MDI Drama to offer Broadway classic

BAR HARBOR — To open its 55th and first full production season after pandemic restrictions were lifted, MDI Drama is proud to present Lionel Bart’s “Oliver!” The show will run Nov. 11-19 at Mount Desert High School’s Higgins-Demas Theater and is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

This classic musical is based on Charles Dickens’ novel, “Oliver Twist.” Featuring a book, music and lyrics by Bart, the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical features Broadway standards such as “Consider Yourself,” “Food, Glorious Food,” and “As Long as He Needs Me,” and classic characters such as Fagin, The Artful Dodger and, of course, Oliver Twist himself.

The production also spotlights the return of MDI Drama alumna Annie Leonardi in her first directorial credit on the Higgins-Demas Theater stage. Featuring a seasoned veteran cast and numerous newcomers, the musical promises a rollicking good time for adults and children alike.

This is the second time MDI Drama has produced “Oliver!” The late Joyce Higgins directed what would become her final musical at MDI High School during the 1989-1990 school year, MDI Drama’s 22nd season of productions.

Evening performances are scheduled for Nov. 11, 12, 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. with matinees Nov. 13 and 19 at 2 p.m. Reserved seating tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students and senior citizens and may be purchased at the door or during limited presale box office hours during the weeks of Oct. 31 and Nov. 7.

For more information, visit www.mdidrama.org.

Cast

Oliver – Ly Dillon

Fagin – Rex DeMuro

Dodger – Adam Losquadro

Bill Sikes/Knife Grinder – Darrin Stavnesli

Nancy – Mia Eason

Bet – CassieLyn Willis

Mr. Bumble – Spencer Clark-Lovejoy

Widow Corney – Alida Hodgkins

Mr. Brownlow – Andrew James

Mr. Sowerberry – Bryce MacGregor

Mrs. Sowerberry/Milkmaid – Dorothy Durgin

Mrs. Bedwin/Strawberry Seller – Eva Crikelair

Charlotte – Zoey Ray

Noah Claypole – Florian Smith

Mr. Grimwig – Aaron Durgin

Old Sally – Megan Huff

Matron – Cecelia Blackett

Charley Bates – Per Lisy

Governor – Owen Moses

Chairwoman – Grace Curry

Rose Seller – Evangeline Meister

Maid – Elliot Maldonado

Bookshop Boy – Graham Carter

Tech crew

Avery Preston-Schreck

Bryce MacGregor

Cassie Carter

CassieLyn Willis

Ryder Haines

Aidan Fisichella

Brooke Stevens

Isa Raven

Cayla Swanberg

Grace Weed

Richard Miller

Per Lisy

Avery Kimball

Bri Swanberg

Cole Lessard

Fred Sebelin

Ila Boatright

James Koopman

Mabel Bureau

Katie Horton

Ashlin Hogdon Marsh