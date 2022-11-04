MDI Drama to offer Broadway classic

BAR HARBOR — To open its 55th and first full production season after pandemic restrictions were lifted, MDI Drama is proud to present Lionel Bart’s “Oliver!” The show will run Nov. 11-19 at Mount Desert High School’s Higgins-Demas Theater and is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.
This classic musical is based on Charles Dickens’ novel, “Oliver Twist.” Featuring a book, music and lyrics by Bart, the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical features Broadway standards such as “Consider Yourself,” “Food, Glorious Food,” and “As Long as He Needs Me,” and classic characters such as Fagin, The Artful Dodger and, of course, Oliver Twist himself.
The production also spotlights the return of MDI Drama alumna Annie Leonardi in her first directorial credit on the Higgins-Demas Theater stage. Featuring a seasoned veteran cast and numerous newcomers, the musical promises a rollicking good time for adults and children alike.
This is the second time MDI Drama has produced “Oliver!” The late Joyce Higgins directed what would become her final musical at MDI High School during the 1989-1990 school year, MDI Drama’s 22nd season of productions.
Evening performances are scheduled for Nov. 11, 12, 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. with matinees Nov. 13 and 19 at 2 p.m. Reserved seating tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students and senior citizens and may be purchased at the door or during limited presale box office hours during the weeks of Oct. 31 and Nov. 7.
For more information, visit www.mdidrama.org.
Cast
Oliver – Ly Dillon
Fagin – Rex DeMuro
Dodger – Adam Losquadro
Bill Sikes/Knife Grinder – Darrin Stavnesli
Nancy – Mia Eason
Bet – CassieLyn Willis
Mr. Bumble – Spencer Clark-Lovejoy
Widow Corney – Alida Hodgkins
Mr. Brownlow – Andrew James
Mr. Sowerberry – Bryce MacGregor
Mrs. Sowerberry/Milkmaid – Dorothy Durgin
Mrs. Bedwin/Strawberry Seller – Eva Crikelair
Charlotte – Zoey Ray
Noah Claypole – Florian Smith
Mr. Grimwig – Aaron Durgin
Old Sally – Megan Huff
Matron – Cecelia Blackett
Charley Bates – Per Lisy
Governor – Owen Moses
Chairwoman – Grace Curry
Rose Seller – Evangeline Meister
Maid – Elliot Maldonado
Bookshop Boy – Graham Carter
Tech crew
Avery Preston-Schreck
Bryce MacGregor
Cassie Carter
CassieLyn Willis
Ryder Haines
Aidan Fisichella
Brooke Stevens
Isa Raven
Cayla Swanberg
Grace Weed
Richard Miller
Per Lisy
Avery Kimball
Bri Swanberg
Cole Lessard
Fred Sebelin
Ila Boatright
James Koopman
Mabel Bureau
Katie Horton
Ashlin Hogdon Marsh
