MDI Drama Team films one-act play for virtual festival  

BAR HARBOR —Throughout February, the Mount Desert Island High School Drama Team has been preparing a one-act show titled “Love and Information” for the Maine Drama Festival, which will be broadcasted virtually this month.

Based on the team’s regional competition results in 2020, they qualified to compete at the state level, but the event was canceled due to the pandemic.

This year, students will not directly compete, but will perform virtually as part of a festival.

“This one year, it’s not a competition, it’s totally just a festival,” said MDI High School Drama Director Casey Rush.

Participating high schools were given two options to showcase their production virtually. “Either we [created] a Zoom play or filmed a performance,” said Rush, adding, “We decided since we would be together that we would film a performance.”

Since resources vary throughout high schools in Maine, Rush said that it would be difficult for teams to compete fairly in a virtual competition.

“Some schools have economic advantages, and some don’t. I know some schools are setting up an iPhone camera in their theatre because they don’t have the digital equipment that we do,” he said.

This weekend, the MDI Drama Team will film the production, which includes assembling both video and audio.

“March 6 is normally our regional drama festival, so I decided a few weeks ago that we would film it on Saturday,” he said.

The team will film their submission with three different cameras; a student video manager will handle the live switching from camera one to camera two to show the different scenes, while a student stage manager will direct the actors being filmed on stage.

“One vignette will take place down stage right, and then the next vignette will take place down stage left, so the lights will switch and the camera will switch…it will kind of bounce from scene to scene,” Rush said.

“Love and Information” by Carol Churchill is a collection of vignettes, which are 1- to 4-minute, one- or two-person scenes.

“We have a 40–minute time limit, as all one acts do, but generally you want something that’s going to have a narrative art, a story that you can convey, and most of these plays tell a story,” said Rush.

Because a series of vignettes take longer to convey than a story, it was not the type of play that Rush would have chosen, having less than an hour to assemble a set, perform and then tear it all down in 40 minutes.

“But it’s a really good play selection for the times in which we live, it’s a newer play, like 2013. It’s so much about communication and information and how we don’t necessarily connect, and I think that’s what kind of makes it appropriate for our time,” he said.

The collection of scenes tells a larger story, but the themes of love and information are central to each. “In popular culture we mostly focus on romantic love, [people] think red hearts and Valentine’s Day, [but] there are many different types of love that this play conveys,” said Rush.

As a director, Rush has had the students identify the different types of love being communicated in each segment. “That’s what I’ve had to talk to the kids about and say…‘what kind of love is going on here? Is it love, is it friendship, is it brother and sister?’”

The virtual Maine Drama Festival is scheduled to take place on March 19 and 20, but the students’ time slot is still to be determined.

“The Maine Drama Festival is supposed to build a schedule for that weekend; the schedule should have slots where they show the school’s performances,” said Rush.

Rush said the drama team has made a good–faith effort to abide by all COVID-19 precautions. “In terms of the pandemic, the actors are wearing masks, which has been a bit of a challenge because the actors are on stage and filming a performance,” he said.

There is little need for the actors to touch one another, Rush said, adding that they are wearing masks and have hand sanitizer. In a sport as intimate as acting can be, it is sometimes difficult for the team to maintain the 6-foot spacing.

“But the kids are malleable. When we had our first rehearsal, they were automatically social distancing; at no point did I ever have to say, ‘you guys need to get farther apart’ and at no point did I ever say, ‘you got to be closer together here.’ They almost had a sense that it was a good distance,” he said.

Another pandemic hurdle that the drama team has crossed this year is a lack of volunteers. “Certainly, when we get to filming day, we’ve had parents who have agreed to step in, but the last several years we’ve done a potluck and unfortunately now we can’t do that,” Rush said.

Despite the setbacks of the current situation, Rush is optimistic about the future. Aside from the drama team’s one–act festival, the drama department hopes to also stage its annual spring play, which typically happens in May. At this point, Rush said, “there’s no reason restriction-wise that we can’t be able to, but there’s no solid plans thus far,” except that they are considering performing a show outdoors.

Cast and crew:

Ensemble: Spencer Clark, Eva Crickelair, Rex DeMuro, Ly Dillon, Alifair Durand McDonnell, Mia Eason, Ryder Haines, Haley Leonardi*, Bryce MacGregor, Moxie McBreairty*, Matthew Wheeler, Logan Wilbur, CassieLyn Willis

Tech Crew: Colby Bennoch*, Chloe Bolt, Sage Dentremont*, Patrick Hall, Calvin Lemoine, Avery Preston-Schreck, Tessa Sanborn, Rowan Schoff, Grace Weed, T.J. Willis*, Laura Yeadon*, B Zoehler

* denotes senior

Staff: Casey Rush, director; Carlene Hirsch, TD scenic design; Grey Burkart, TD lights and sound; Marilee Marchese, costume director