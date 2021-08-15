MDI artist shares what makes a portrait strong 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — What makes portrait artwork compelling? The Southwest Harbor Public Library will host a virtual program on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 5:30 p.m. with artist Judy Taylor, who will look at portraits from the early Renaissance to present day and discuss what makes them strong, emotive and alive, and gets the observer interested in knowing more about the subject.

Taylor’s training is as a classical figurative and portrait painter, with work in the collections of The Maine State Museum, College of the Atlantic’s Dorr Museum, Johns Hopkins University, the United States Park System, Friends of Acadia and the Jackson Laboratory. Taylor welcomes people to visit her Seal Cove studio.

To register for this presentation, go online to https://swhplibrary.libcal.com/event/7844380.

For more information, email [email protected] or call (207) 244-7065.