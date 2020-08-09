Malaga Island presentation

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Kate McBrien, currently nominated to be the Maine State Archivist, will give an online presentation about the Malaga Island community, hosted by the Southwest Harbor Public Library, on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 5:30 p.m. The presentation and discussion will explore the history of the multiracial community that lived on Malaga Island off the coast of Phippsburg at the turn of the 20th century. The program examines the individuals who were part of this community and the state’s actions to evict them from their homes through the complex history of racism and eugenics in Maine.

As curator of the award–winning exhibition, “Malaga Island, Fragmented Lives,” McBrien is a primary historian for the Malaga Island community. She has also served as the chief curator and director of public engagement at the Maine Historical Society.

To register for this virtual talk and receive a link to the Zoom presentation, email [email protected]. For information, contact the library at (207) 244-7065.