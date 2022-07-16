Makerspace demo event set for July 23 in Northeast Harbor

MOUNT DESERT — Local nonprofit Mount Desert 365 will host a Makerspace Demo Day on Saturday, July 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. under a tent at 151 Main Street in Northeast Harbor.

The event will be an opportunity for people of all ages to engage with the future Mount Desert Makerspace by working with local makers on a variety of projects. These projects will center around the theme of “Housing for All” and will include building homes for birds, bats and cats; helping to paint a mural using cedar shingles; and creating cyanotypes, photographic prints made with the power of the sun.

Mount Desert 365 has been developing plans for a makerspace in Mount Desert, and this event will introduce the community to some of the activities that could be possible in such a space.

“A makerspace, in simplest terms, is a physical space designed for and dedicated to hands-on creativity,” said Kathy Miller, executive director of Mount Desert 365. “It is a place for people to make things or to learn how to make things. It can be a gathering place for people of all ages and socio-economic backgrounds.”

Mount Desert 365 envisions a space that can offer a range of tools for shared use, from high-tech laser cutters or 3D printers to no-tech tools like hammers, saws, planes and everything in between.

According to Mount Desert 365, the makerspace also can be “a place for learning how to use the various tools, how to build something like a boat or a simple box, how to weld, sew, weave or anything else that fuels the creative drive.”

“It can be whatever the community wants it to be.”

Anyone who is interested in helping to create this makerspace or are good with tools and children and would like to volunteer for the Demo Day may call Mount Desert 365 at (207) 276-0555.