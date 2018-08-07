Major Industrial Fire is play setting

TREMONT — A play about the lives of the garment workers who witnessed the 1911 Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire in New York City will be performed Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Barn.

The play, “The Worker Must Have Bread, But She Must Have Roses Too,” was written and directed by Ayla McCarthy Combes. The ensemble is part of the Barn Arts Collective Residency program.

Originally conceived under the title “Working Girls,” the play “combines fiction with extracts of the court case, interviews of the survivors and movement pieces that speak for the voiceless victims of an event that forever changed American history,” cast member Irina Bravo said in a statement.

“It is sturdily assembled, informative and ultimately hopeful. This is achieved by an all-immigrant-female multifaceted ensemble of young talents that deliver singing and multi-lingual performances glowing with devotion to their craft and its possibilities.”

Combes is a New York City-based writer and director. She has a BA in Language and Literature from Pace University and has also studied at the Royal Academy Of Dramatic Arts or the Stella Adler Studio of Acting.

Her other works include: “Wait Until The Dark” (Jacksonville Theater, FL), Julie Orlicks’ “Very Bauhaus” (The Exponential Festival at The Glove, NYC).