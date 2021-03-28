Monday - Mar 29, 2021
The Wendell Gilley Museum of Bird Carving in Southwest Harbor is one of the fund’s 2020 recipients. The funding is being used to expand the museum's virtual programming and to teach the craft of bird carving to a wider audience by providing bird carving kits for families to use at home. PHOTO COURTESY OF MAINECF

MaineCF seeks applications from traditional handcrafts organizations

March 28, 2021 on Arts & living, Lifestyle

ELLSWORTH The Belvedere Traditional Handcrafts Fund of the Maine Community Foundation is seeking applications for 2021 

The fund supports projects and organizations that promote Maine traditional handcraftsOnly nonprofit and municipal organizations are eligibleMaineCF cannot make grants to individual artists. New this year, due to the pandemic, the fund will offer general operating support grants only to organizations whose sole mission centers on Maine traditional handcrafts.  

The maximum grant award is $10,000 for work that will begin Sept. 1 or later. 

The grant application deadline is June 1. The online application, eligibility criteria, other guidelines and a complete list of 2020 grants are available at www.mainecf.org 

Grant review and funding recommendations are made by people in Maine with expertise in traditional handcrafts. Funding announcements will be made in August 2021. For more information, contact Senior Program Officer Leslie Goode at (207) 412-2002 or [email protected].   

