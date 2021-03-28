MaineCF seeks applications from traditional handcrafts organizations

ELLSWORTH —The Belvedere Traditional Handcrafts Fund of the Maine Community Foundation is seeking applications for 2021.

The fund supports projects and organizations that promote Maine traditional handcrafts. Only nonprofit and municipal organizations are eligible; MaineCF cannot make grants to individual artists. New this year, due to the pandemic, the fund will offer general operating support grants only to organizations whose sole mission centers on Maine traditional handcrafts.

The maximum grant award is $10,000 for work that will begin Sept. 1 or later.

The grant application deadline is June 1. The online application, eligibility criteria, other guidelines and a complete list of 2020 grants are available at www.mainecf.org.

Grant review and funding recommendations are made by people in Maine with expertise in traditional handcrafts. Funding announcements will be made in August 2021. For more information, contact Senior Program Officer Leslie Goode at (207) 412-2002 or [email protected].